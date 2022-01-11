Teen already in custody is charged with murder of Fayetteville woman found dead last month, deputies say

Javeeno Jeno Antonio Resimo in a photo from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) — A teen was charged with murder Tuesday after a woman was found dead in Cumberland County last month.

Jessi Marie Lindsley, 38, of Fayetteville was found dead the morning of Dec. 17 in the Gray’s Creek area, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said.

Lindsley’s body was discovered on Butler Nursery Road near Blossom Road – which is between N.C. 87 and the Cape Fear River, officials said.

An arrest in the case was made the next day.

Javeeno Jeno Antonio Resimo, 18, of Hope Mills was initially charged with accessory after the fact to murder in the first degree, deputies said.

Tuesday, deputies announced he was now charged with Lindsley’s murder.

Resimo, now charged with first-degree murder, was already in the custody of the Cumberland County Detention Center at the time of his arrest. His initial bond was set at $1 million after his arrest last month.

Resimo’s first court appearance is set for Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. at the Cumberland County Detention Center.

Resimo is being held without bond.