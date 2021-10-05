Teen arrested after running from deadly shooting in Fayetteville, police say

Photo from the shooting scene from Fayetteville police. Dylan Johnson in a mugshot from Fayetteville police.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Fayetteville police said they arrested a homicide suspect who ran from the scene of a deadly shooting last week, a news release said.

Officers responded to the 500 block of Coronation Drive just before 7 p.m. Thursday. Upon arrival, they found a man who had been shot. He died at the scene, police said.

Police identified the victim as 21-year-old Jahquese Fuller.

Investigators learned an argument outside of the residence ended in gunfire.

The suspect ran before police arrived, the news release said. Police said the victim and suspect knew each other.

Police said Tuesday that Dylan Johnson, 19, of Greenleaf Drive, was charged with second-degree murder.

Johnson was taken into custody Tuesday without incident by United States Marshals.

He is being held without bond in the Cumberland County Detention Center.