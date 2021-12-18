Teen arrested after woman found dead in Cumberland County; bond set at $1 million

Javeeno Jeno Antonio Resimo in a photo from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Cumberland County deputies said Saturday they have charged a man in connection with first-degree murder after a woman was found dead in the Gray’s Creek area Friday morning.

The body of a woman was found Friday in an area of Cumberland County southeast of Fayetteville, according to a news release from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

The body, identified Saturday as Jessi Marie Lindsley, 38, of Fayetteville was found by detectives just after 10 a.m. Friday on Butler Nursery Road near Blossom Road – which is between N.C. 87 and the Cape Fear River, officials said.

Javeeno Jeno Antonio Resimo, 18, of Hope Mills was arrested Saturday, the news release said.

Resimo was charged with accessory after the fact to murder in the first degree, deputies said.

Resimo is being held on a $1 million bond in the Cumberland County Detention Center. His first court appearance is set for Monday at 2:30 p.m.