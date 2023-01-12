FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have charged a teenager in the fatal shooting a 20-year-old man in Fayetteville earlier this week.

Fayetteville police said Brayan Millan-Bonilla, 19, was arrested Thursday on a charge of involuntary manslaughter in connection with the shooting death of Julian Wright, 20, on Sunday.

Millan-Bonilla was being held at the Cumberland County Jail on a $50,000 secure bond.

Police responding to a shooting shortly before 1:30 p.m. that day found Wright suffering from a gunshot wound inside a home in the 3500 block of Nutmeg Place. Wright was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said they believe Wright and Millan-Bonilla knew each other and say they had an “interaction” that led to the shooting.