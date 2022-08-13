Karon Peair Streets in a photo from Fayetteville police. The scene of the shooting in a photo by Justin Moore/CBS 17

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police said Saturday a teen wanted in a deadly shooting using a gun he stole minutes earlier Thursday night has been taken into custody in Maryland.

The case began Thursday at 8:13 p.m. when police said a gun was taken in a robbery in the 200 block of N. Windsor Drive, according to a news release from Fayetteville police.

Seven minutes later, shots were fired in the 200 block of S. Windsor Drive, and the victim Cesar Ivan Viera-Medina was shot in his arm and chest, officials said.

The 33-year-old victim later died at a nearby hospital, the news release said.

The suspect, Karon Peair Streets, 19, fled on foot and was last seen in the 1200 block of Ramsey Street, police said.

Police said Streets stole a gun from a family member and fired shots into a home in which Viera-Medina was shot. Officials said Streets was “armed and dangerous” while he was on the run.

Streets was initially charged with attempted first-degree murder, but that charge was later upgraded to first-degree murder when Viera-Medina died, a news release said.

Streets was caught in Maryland by the Baltimore County Police Department’s Fugitive Unit and will be extradited back to North Carolina, Fayetteville police said.

He is also charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied property and felony larceny.