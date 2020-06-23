Teen charged with fatally shooting man inside Spring Lake home in March

SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WNCN) – Three months after a Spring Lake man was found shot to death inside a home, police have made an arrest, police said Tuesday.

Spring Lake police responded to a call referencing a person covered in blood inside a home in the 100-block of S. Fifth Street on March 6. Once at the scene, officers found a man inside suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. EMS arrived on scene a short time later and pronounced Patrick L. Geddie, 42, dead.

More than three months after Geddie’s murder, Spring Lake police arrested Desean Golden, 19, on Monday around 7 p.m. He is charged with murder.

Golden is being held in the Cumberland County Detention Center without bond. His first court appearance is set for Tuesday.

Spring Lake detectives are still actively investigating the homicide. Spring Lake police are requesting the public’s assistance and asking anyone with information regarding the victim’s murder to contact Spring Lake detectives at (910) 436-0350 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).