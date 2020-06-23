Teen charged with fatally shooting man inside Spring Lake home in March

SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WNCN) – Three months after a Spring Lake man was found shot to death inside a home, police have made an arrest, police said Tuesday.
Spring Lake police responded to a call referencing a person covered in blood inside a home in the 100-block of S. Fifth Street on March 6. Once at the scene, officers found a man inside suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. EMS arrived on scene a short time later and pronounced Patrick L. Geddie, 42, dead.
More than three months after Geddie’s murder, Spring Lake police arrested Desean Golden, 19, on Monday around 7 p.m. He is charged with murder.
Golden is being held in the Cumberland County Detention Center without bond. His first court appearance is set for Tuesday.
Spring Lake detectives are still actively investigating the homicide. Spring Lake police are requesting the public’s assistance and asking anyone with information regarding the victim’s murder to contact Spring Lake detectives at (910) 436-0350 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Man wrangles shark with bare hands off Delaware beach
- Man arrested on child abuse and torture charges for allegedly using zip ties to restrain 7-year-old son for hours at a time
- Teen drawing attention with Disney sidewalk chalk spectacle
- 75-year-old protester “having good days and bad” while recovering
- 20-year-old dog in Tennessee is oldest living golden retriever in history
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now