Teen dies after disturbance escalates into shooting in Fayetteville, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A teenager died after a disturbance escalated into a shooting Sunday evening in Fayetteville, police say.
The incident was reported just before 6:30 p.m. the 6500 block of Amanda Circle, according to a news release from Fayetteville police.
“The preliminary investigation revealed suspects arrived at the residence, and a disturbance ensued,” the news release said. “During the disturbance multiple shots were fired.”
Police said a 17-year-old boy was hit by gunfire. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died, police said.
The suspects fled before officers arrived.
“This shooting does not appear to be a random incident,” the news release said.
Anyone with information regarding this homicide investigation is asked to contact Detective J. Arnold at (910) 824-9539 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).
