FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A teenage driver has been charged after police said she hit and killed a man who was walking across a Fayetteville parking lot Friday afternoon.

The incident happened around 1:35 p.m. in the 3500 block of Carlson Bay Circle, according to a news release from Fayetteville police.

Mark E. Morris, 46, was hit by an oncoming car as he was walking across a parking lot, police said.

He was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center where he later died.

Police said a woman was driving a Nissan Altima at “a high rate of speed leaving the apartment complex when she fatally struck Mr. Morris and fled the scene.”

Fayetteville police conducted an investigation, and on Monday, arrested a young woman in the case.

Sukara Wiggs, 18, was charged with felony hit and run serious injury/death, misdemeanor death by vehicle and failure to reduce speed, the news release said.

She is being held in the Cumberland County Jail on a $20,000 secured bond.