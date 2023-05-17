HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) — The Hope Mills Police Department is looking for a 19-year-old felon who they said shot at a car.

Around 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Hope Mills officers were flagged down after an occupied car was shot at in the parking lot of the Circle K off of Cumberland and Hope Mills Roads, police said.

According to police, Dasan Driggers shot one round at the car, striking the rear-passenger door.

Driggers has arrest warrants for discharging a weapon into occupied property and possession of firearm by a felon.

Anyone with information on Driggers’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Hope Mills Police Department’s detective division at 910-425-4103 or submit their tip anonymously to Fayetteville/Cumberland County Crime Stoppers at 910-483-TIPS.