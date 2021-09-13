Teen girl shot during planned fight in Fayetteville dies from injuries, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A teenage girl who was shot and critically injured after meeting up with other teens for a planned fight earlier this month died over the weekend, police said.

The victim, whose name has not been released due to her age, was shot around 10:15 p.m. on Sept. 3 when she met up with a group of teens who had planned to fight in the area of Stamper and McGougan roads, police said.

According to police, “During the altercation, shots were fired striking vehicles and the victim.”

The teen was transported to the hospital in a private vehicle. She was listed in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.

The victim died on Sept. 11, police said.

The Fayetteville Police Department’s Homicide Unit has now taken over the investigation, authorities said.

Police said they will not publicly release the teen’s identity because she’s a minor.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting investigation is asked to contact Detective T. Kiger at (910) 705-6527 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting https://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.