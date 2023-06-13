FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Tuesday evening, Cumberland County authorities released the identity of a person who was found dead in the Cape Fear River over the weekend.

The incident was reported just before 2:45 p.m. Saturday at the Fayetteville Boating Access Area at 2517 Wilmington Highway/Old Wilmington Road, according to a news release from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

A 911 caller reported a body was found along the river.

Deputies said Tuesday night that Nicholas Delgrippo, 19, of Spring Lake, was the person found dead in the river.

The boating access area is just north of Interstate 95, south of Arnette Park and east of Fayetteville Regional Airport.

Deputies said anyone with information about the case should call Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Detective Corporal R. Wolfe at (910) 677-5464 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).