FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Two weeks after a teenager was reported as a runaway, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to locate him.

The missing boy’s name is Edwin Melendez-Cerros and he is expected to be somewhere in the Raleigh area now. His home on Poverty Flats Road in Eastover was the last place he was seen on Nov. 20, according to the Sheriff’s Office Youth Services Unit.

In addition to providing the below photo of him, law enforcement describes Melendez-Cerros as five feet, five inches tall with an estimated weight of 115 pounds. He is Hispanic with black hair and brown eyes. The last outfit he was seem wearing included khaki pants, a t-shirt and black and white Chuck Taylor shoes.

Edwin Melendez-Cerros, 15.

(Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office)

Anyone with information on Melendez-Cerros’ whereabouts is asked to contact Youth Services Detective J. Parisi at (910) 677-5505 or the Watch Commander after hours at (910) 677-5432.