HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) — Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office deputies said Monday they no longer need to question a teenager in the death of a man last month.

CBS 17 previously reported Raymund Alexander Graham, 29, was shot and killed at around 9:15 p.m. on March 6 in the 5600 block of Medicus Lane near Hope Mills.

About one month later, deputies said they wanted to question Skylar Stanley, 19, of Fayetteville, about Graham’s death.

On Monday evening, authorities announced she was no longer wanted for questioning. Deputies did not say why Stanley was no longer wanted.

The night Graham was killed, he was found with a gunshot wound and died at the scene, which is off Parkton Road south of Hope Mills, deputies said.

Officials said that anyone with information in the case should call Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Detective Sergeant R. Brinkley at (910) 677-5463 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).