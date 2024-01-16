SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WNCN) — A 19-year-old is facing 10 charges, including a felony, after leading a two-county chase on a motorcycle Saturday night.

It was approximately 9:52 p.m. on Saturday when the teenager, identified as Devin Deametric Daniels of Sanford, ran a red light. A trooper with the NC State Highway Patrol at the intersection of NC-210 and Ray Road in the Spring Lake area witnessed it—and flipped on the blue lights.

The chase began right there, about 13 miles north of downtown Fayetteville, when the trooper attempted a traffic stop. The man on the motorcycle hit the throttle in response, according to NCSHP, and sped off on NC-210 northbound.

With the trooper in pursuit, Daniels then took off toward Cumberland County, turning onto Anderson Creek School Road and heading down both Overhills and Elliott Bridge roads before turning onto US-401 south.

He crossed into Cumberland County, reaching more than double the posted speed limit—clocked at 138 mph in a 65 mph zone.

Eventually, Daniels attempted to exit onto I-295 south by way of McArthur Road, troopers said.

At this point, the trooper in pursuit saw him lose control of the motorcycle before colliding with another vehicle and being thrown from the bike.

Daniels did sustain injuries in the wreck, but survived, and was taken to the hospital. No one in the vehicle he struck was injured as a result of the out-of-control crash.

What started as a red light violation turned into a list of 10 charges for Daniels, including: