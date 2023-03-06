FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — With stolen guns on the rise in Fayetteville, it’s keeping people like Trey Pugh at Jim’s Pawn Shop busy.

“We do trace all the time on stolen guns that get stolen out of cars,” Pugh said.

According to Fayetteville Police Department, there were 1,217 vehicles broken into in 2022. A total of 598 of those vehicles were left unlocked.

In 2022, a total of 154 guns and ammo were stolen from vehicles in Fayetteville.

“I don’t know if leaving your gun in the car for a period of time when you’re not there is a great idea,” Pugh said.

“Teenagers are shooting each other. They are killing each other with these guns that have been stolen,” said Brenda McNair, Fayetteville District 7 Councilwoman.

McNair is proposing an ordinance making it illegal to leave a gun unsecured in an automobile.

“Hopefully with this ordinance, it will cause people to lock their guns and call them to accountability and responsibility with leaving their guns in cars unattended,” McNair said.

The proposed ordinance would require gun owners to lock firearms in a box, attached to the inside of their trunk or an area out of sight in the vehicle.

“I think a lock box if people would follow it might be a good idea. I just don’t know how they would enforce it,” Pugh said.

Under the law, drivers would receive citations for failing to keep the guns secured.

“We cannot continue to allow our do nothing and allow our young people to be taken out senselessly,” McNair said.

Fayetteville City Council has instructed city staffers to research the proposed ordinance and report back to the council with more information at a future council meeting.