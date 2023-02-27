FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Starting Wednesday, the Fayetteville Public Works Commission will temporarily be changing the water treatment process, according to officials.

Official said PWC will “temporarily stop adding ammonia to its water treatment disinfection process.” This one-month change is required of all water systems by the North Carolina Department of Environment and Natural Resources.

Officials also said that during March, “fire hydrants on the PWC water distribution system will be opened frequently to flush the water distribution system that is made up of over 1,200 miles of water mains.”

This temporary change could cause customers to have discolored water and make chlorine more noticeable, according to officials.

PWC officials said that ammonia will again be added to the water treatment disinfection process on April 1.

