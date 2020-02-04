‘The Office’ co-star ‘Kevin Malone’ to throw out 1st pitch at Fayetteville Woodpeckers game

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Fayetteville Woodpeckers are getting ready for the upcoming season and they have a familiar face throwing out the first pitch for them.

Brian Baumgartner, also known as Kevin Malone from the hit show “The Office” will throw out the first pitch on May 28.

It’s part of the Woodpeckers’ “The Office” theme night.

The team is offering a meet and greet package as well.

