FAYETTEVILLE, N.C (WNCN) — Preservation work is scheduled for later this year on four bridges on Interstate 295 near Fayetteville.

North Carolina Department of Transportation officials said Tuesday that a $340,000 contract was awarded to The Truesdell Corp. of Tempe, Arizona, with work beginning between April and July and lasting about three months.

No detours will be required, but one of the two lanes may be closed, officials said.

Among the bridges scheduled for repairs:

I-295 North and South spanning the Norfolk Southern Railroad and Carvers Creek.

I-295 South spanning Little Cross Creek.

I-295 flyover ramp carrying traffic onto state Route 210 North.

Crews will sandblast the concrete deck and treat it with a silane sealant, officials said.