FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The neighborhood where Ricky “Rooster” McMillian Jr. grew up is also where he died. The 39-year-old was gunned down by someone around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.

McMillian’s grandmother said he was out showing friends in the neighborhood his new car when someone took his life.

The gunman fired on McMillian multiple times before stealing his white Dodge Challenger Hellcat with a black hood. He just got the car on Monday.

“He said grandma I will be back. I said ok,” Annie Moore said.

Moore didn’t know that would be the last time she would see her grandson alive.

“I lost two daughters, granddaughter, now my grandson,” Moore said in tears.

Neighbors on B Street where it happened said there is a lot of drug and prostitution activity, making it dangerous.

“Every time you turn around, they are killing on that street,” Moore said.

“When it gets dark, I don’t even take my trash out. Once it gets dark, I stay here in the apartment,” Robert Byrum, a neighbor said.

Moore urges the mayor, city council and police to do something before there is another tragedy.

“Clean it up. They need to clean it up. They know what’s going on up there on that corner,” she said.

Police told CBS 17 that another man who was inside the car at the time of the carjacking was safe. No word on any arrests as police investigators canvas the neighborhood Tuesday afternoon looking for leads.