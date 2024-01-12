Note: The accompanying video explains how Crime Stoppers pays for anonymous tips on crime

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Investigators need help identifying a man who stole from a convenience store, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said Friday.

Deputies said the man broke into the Short Stop on the 3500 block of Gillespie St. in Fayetteville on three separate occasions.

They said the incidents happened on Dec. 1, Jan. 1 and Jan. 6.

During these break-ins, the man entered the store through the ceiling and stole cigarettes and lottery tickets, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators shared photos of the suspect wearing jeans, a black hoodie and a backpack.

Suspect who stole from convenience store (Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office)

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Property Crimes Detective Sergeant H. Fickle at (910) 677-5598 or Crime Stoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers’ information may also be submitted electronically by completing the anonymous online tip sheet or downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app