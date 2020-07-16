Thief steals pig cooker from Cumberland County church, sheriff says

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Cumberland County sheriff is asking for help identifying a man he says stole items from a church – including a pig cooker.

On July 7 around 1:30 a.m., the suspect broke into a shed at Family Community Baptist Church, located at 3915 Camden Road, Sheriff Ennis Wright tweeted.

The suspect took various items including the church’s pig cooker.

The sheriff released a surveillance image of the suspect who was wearing a hat and a face covering.

Wright is asking for anyone with information about the incident to call Detective Hall at 910-677-5492.