This dangerous Fayetteville road is getting a facelift to make it safer

This handout photo from the North Carolina Department of Transportation shows the section of Raeford Road in Fayetteville that will receive several safety improvements during a project that will begin in February and finish in Fall 2024 (NCDOT).

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The state Department of Transportation said several safety improvements are coming to Raeford Road in western Fayetteville after a $35.8 million contract was awarded.

DOT said Thursday that the 2.1-mile section of the road between Old Raeford and Bunch roads is marked for raised medians, additional turning lanes and a new draining system. Workers will also build a concrete curb, gutters and sidewalks.

Meanwhile, intersections without stoplights will be redesigned to redirect traffic from side streets to turn right — which should lower the risk of serious crashes.

The project will begin in February and is expected to finish by Fall 2024.

Highland Paving Co. of Fayetteville won the contract and is required to keep at least two lanes open in each direction between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. when there is more traffic, the DOT said.

A study by DOT found 78 percent of crashes on Raeford Road took place between intersections with an open center turn lane. That rate is nearly twice as high as similar highways, DOT said.