FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — United States Senator Thom Tillis made a stop at Fayetteville Tech Community College to host the second annual Defense Technology Summit.

About 240 tech executives and military leaders from across North Carolina gathered for the event. The summit is where conversations start about innovative ways to advance the military’s technology capabilities. The form is in conjunction with the Association of The United States Army Warfighter Summit and Exposition at the Crown Coliseum in Fayetteville.

Senator Tillis told a crowd during a panel discussion that it’s the perfect time for the U.S. military to load up on advanced technology, since the Russian military is weakening in its war in Ukraine.

“Putin going to spend a decade or more just rebuilding. This could be one of the most extraordinary pacing opportunities for the United States against Russia and send a message to China at the same time,” Senator Tillis said.

The Republican Senator believes the way the U.S. left the war in Afghanistan, is why Russian President Vladimir Putin decided to invade Ukraine.

“Maybe we should have left. But not how President Trump designed it, and President Biden implemented it,” Tillis said.

Tillis said if all NATO countries pay their fair share in two percent NATO investments, it will send a strong message to Russia and China.

“Canada get with the program! They are one of the worse defenders. I think they are taking NATO for granted, they are taking the United States for granted, and I think they need to be held accountable for putting their own defense at risk,” U.S. Senator Tillis said.

He said continued support for Ukraine is key in its fight with Russia.

“We got to be there until he’s eradicated from Ukraine, and he learns a very valuable lesson about Moldova , the Balkans and all the other countries he’s playing in right now,” the senator said.