Thousands of NC residents can now get help paying water bills through $38 million grant

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Thousands of households across North Carolina may be eligible for assistance to pay water bills.

The state of North Carolina was awarded more than $38 million in federal funding to establish a new water assistance program for households affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In Cumberland County, it’s called the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program.

The effort is a temporary emergency program that will help eligible households and families in danger of water disconnection or who are currently disconnected.

Households that currently receive Food and Nutrition Services, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, Work First services, or those that received Low-Income Energy Assistance Program services between October 1, 2020, and September 30, 2021, are automatically eligible to receive this benefit.

All households that are in danger of losing their water service can apply for assistance if they meet the eligibility requirements.

To be eligible for the program in Cumberland County, a household must have the following:

Has income equal to or less than 150 percent of the federal poverty level.

Has household services that are disconnected, in jeopardy of disconnection or have a current outstanding bill.

It must be the person whose name is on the water bill.

The water assistance program runs through September 2023 or until the funds run out.

To find out more go to epass.nc.gov.

If you’re a Cumberland County resident call 910-677-2983 or go to the Cumberland County Department of Social Services at 1225 Ramsey St. in Fayetteville.