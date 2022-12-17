FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) — Thousands came out Saturday to pay honor, and place wreaths on the graves of those who made the ultimate sacrifice, and who served our country.

More than 8,000 wreaths were placed at the Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery on Fort Bragg honoring veteran service members and those who were killed in action.

“We pay homage to our veterans who have sacrificed to give us the freedoms that we are able to enjoy today and it just makes me proud, and really more than anything,” said Ann Provencher, Wreaths Across America Sandhills representative. “It just makes me proud of this many people show up.”

Throughout the country there were 3,400 other locations where veterans were honored by Wreaths Across America, organizers said.

“Just to be able to honor the ones that are no longer here with us, this is my first year without my dad here with us and it’s just a true blessing,” said Tiffany Hoffman, the daughter of a veteran.

The other locations in North Carolina were Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery in Black Mountain, Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville, and Eastern Carolina State Veterans Cemetery near Goldsboro.