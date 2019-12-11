Threat closes Cumberland County Courthouse, sheriff’s office says

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A bomb threat has forced the sheriff’s office to close the Cumberland County Courthouse on Wednesday.
The courthouse has been evacuated and will remain closed until at least 1 p.m.
CBS 17 will update this story as it develops.
