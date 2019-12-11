Breaking News
Threat closes Cumberland County Courthouse, sheriff’s office says

Threat closes Cumberland County Courthouse, sheriff’s office says

Cumberland County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
cumberland county sheriff 4_1521922675630.JPG.jpg

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A bomb threat has forced the sheriff’s office to close the Cumberland County Courthouse on Wednesday.

The courthouse has been evacuated and will remain closed until at least 1 p.m.

CBS 17 will update this story as it develops.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Cumberland County Sandhills Current Temperatures
Fayetteville radar

Don't Miss