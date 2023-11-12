FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A house fire in Fayetteville Sunday morning displaced three people and their two dogs, according to city fire officials.

The fire was reported at 11 a.m. at 1925 Crestview Dr. which is in a neighborhood north of Cumberland Road and just west of Ireland Drive, according to a news release from the Fayetteville Fire Department.

“The first arriving unit found heavy smoke venting from the single-story residence,” the news release said.

Crews were able to get the fire under control, but not before it caused about $15,000 worth of damage to the home, officials said.

The Red Cross is helping three people who were displaced from the home along with their two dogs.

No one was injured in the blaze, which was “related to cooking,” officials said in the news release.