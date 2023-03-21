FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — If you’ve been looking for a little Hip Hop or R&B in your life, do I have some news for you.

The Beasley Media Group unveiled the new radio station 107.7 “The Bounce” this week.

The new station provides a variety of throwback Hip Hop and R&B music.

“We’re bringing a whole new idea for what it means to celebrate Throwback Hip Hop in our community,” Beasley Media Group Vice President and Fayetteville Market Manager Kent Dunn said. “The biggest difference will be the tempo, and how this station will be a party 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.”

107.7 dropped its first beat at 12:01 a.m. Monday and had a day featuring artists ranging from the Black Eyed Peas, LL Cool J, Sam Smith and 702, station officials said.

“That’s quite a mix, and we can’t wait to see how much you love this station,” DJ DRocc said. “There are so many great artists over the years in Hip Hop, and we love that we’ll be able to play so many of them for you here.”

Listeners in the Fayetteville area can also stream the great throwbacks for free on 1077TheBounce.com or in the Bounce mobile app.