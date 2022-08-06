FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police say a tip through their one of their initiatives led to two arrests in a drug bust Thursday.

The Fayetteville Police Department’s Arrest Warrant Initiative led to someone providing a wanted suspect’s location, which led to the execution of search warrant and an arrest, according to police.

Officers say they obtained the search warrant for a home on the 1000 block of Bernadine Street, where they seized drugs, drug paraphernalia and multiple guns.

Curtis Elija Hope, left, and Ajani Dasan Harvey, right (Fayetteville Police Department)

A complete list of items seized is as follows:

837 grams of marijuana

39 grams of psilocybin mushrooms

21 grams of oxycodone (59 dosage units)

1 gram of THC oil

AM 15 ready rifle .223 caliber

Bear creek arsenal BCA 15 5.56 caliber

Glock 23 40 caliber

Romarm cugir mini draco 7.62 caliber

$672.00 dollars

Assorted loose rounds of ammunition 7.62 , 5.56, 9mm, 40 caliber and multiple spent shell casings

Drug paraphernalia: multiple digital scales, designer bags, plastic baggies

Fraudulent checks, debit cards, and license plates

(Fayetteville Police Department)

20-year-old Curtis Elija Hope is charged with possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana, manufacture marijuana, maintain a dwelling, possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver schedule 1 and two counts of trafficking opium.

18-year-old Ajani Dasan Harvey is charged with possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana, manufacture marijuana, possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver schedule 1 and two counts of trafficking opium.

Police say both men are being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center.

They are each under a $125,000 secured bond.