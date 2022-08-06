FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police say a tip through their one of their initiatives led to two arrests in a drug bust Thursday.
The Fayetteville Police Department’s Arrest Warrant Initiative led to someone providing a wanted suspect’s location, which led to the execution of search warrant and an arrest, according to police.
Officers say they obtained the search warrant for a home on the 1000 block of Bernadine Street, where they seized drugs, drug paraphernalia and multiple guns.
A complete list of items seized is as follows:
- 837 grams of marijuana
- 39 grams of psilocybin mushrooms
- 21 grams of oxycodone (59 dosage units)
- 1 gram of THC oil
- AM 15 ready rifle .223 caliber
- Bear creek arsenal BCA 15 5.56 caliber
- Glock 23 40 caliber
- Romarm cugir mini draco 7.62 caliber
- $672.00 dollars
- Assorted loose rounds of ammunition 7.62 , 5.56, 9mm, 40 caliber and multiple spent shell casings
- Drug paraphernalia: multiple digital scales, designer bags, plastic baggies
- Fraudulent checks, debit cards, and license plates
20-year-old Curtis Elija Hope is charged with possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana, manufacture marijuana, maintain a dwelling, possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver schedule 1 and two counts of trafficking opium.
18-year-old Ajani Dasan Harvey is charged with possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana, manufacture marijuana, possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver schedule 1 and two counts of trafficking opium.
Police say both men are being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center.
They are each under a $125,000 secured bond.