Live Now
Live coverage: House managers present case for impeaching Trump

Tip leads to capture of ‘armed and dangerous’ man wanted on child sex crime charges in Fayetteville, police say

Cumberland County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Desmond D. Newton (Fayetteville Police Department)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Fayetteville police said an “armed and dangerous” man wanted on multiple sex crime charges involving a pre-teen has been captured.

Desmond D. Newton, 30, was arrested in Greensboro, Fayetteville police said on Thursday.

Greensboro police received a tip regarding Newton – leading to his arrest.

Newton was arrested on outstanding warrants for:

  • Two counts of Statutory Sex Offense by an Adult
  • Two counts of Indecent Liberties with a Minor
  • Two counts of Crimes against Nature
  • Two counts of Sexual Activity by a Substitute Parent

Newton is currently being held in the Guilford County Detention Center under a $300,000 secured bond.

On January 20, Fayetteville police announced they were looking for Newton – saying his’s victim was a 10-year-old child and the crimes occurred sometime this month. 

More headlines from CBS17.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Cumberland County Sandhills Current Temperatures
Fayetteville radar

Don't Miss