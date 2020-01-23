Tip leads to capture of ‘armed and dangerous’ man wanted on child sex crime charges in Fayetteville, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Fayetteville police said an “armed and dangerous” man wanted on multiple sex crime charges involving a pre-teen has been captured.
Desmond D. Newton, 30, was arrested in Greensboro, Fayetteville police said on Thursday.
Greensboro police received a tip regarding Newton – leading to his arrest.
Newton was arrested on outstanding warrants for:
- Two counts of Statutory Sex Offense by an Adult
- Two counts of Indecent Liberties with a Minor
- Two counts of Crimes against Nature
- Two counts of Sexual Activity by a Substitute Parent
Newton is currently being held in the Guilford County Detention Center under a $300,000 secured bond.
On January 20, Fayetteville police announced they were looking for Newton – saying his’s victim was a 10-year-old child and the crimes occurred sometime this month.
