Tip leads to capture of ‘armed and dangerous’ man wanted on child sex crime charges in Fayetteville, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Fayetteville police said an “armed and dangerous” man wanted on multiple sex crime charges involving a pre-teen has been captured.

Desmond D. Newton, 30, was arrested in Greensboro, Fayetteville police said on Thursday.

Greensboro police received a tip regarding Newton – leading to his arrest.

Newton was arrested on outstanding warrants for:

Two counts of Statutory Sex Offense by an Adult

Two counts of Indecent Liberties with a Minor

Two counts of Crimes against Nature

Two counts of Sexual Activity by a Substitute Parent

Newton is currently being held in the Guilford County Detention Center under a $300,000 secured bond.

On January 20, Fayetteville police announced they were looking for Newton – saying his’s victim was a 10-year-old child and the crimes occurred sometime this month.

