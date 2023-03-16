FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Crime Stoppers tip led to the identification and arrest of an individual who had several warrants and possessed weapons and drugs.

According to Fayetteville police, a tip sent to CrimeStoppers identified the location of 31-year-old Mark Anthony Graham. Based on the tip, an officer identified Graham, who attempted to flee on a bicycle.

Graham was taken into custody. He was served with warrants for felony breaking and entering of a motor vehicle and felony possession of stolen property. He is currently being held at the Cumberland County Jail under a $20,000 secured bond.

If you have a concern about suspicious activity in your community, call 911. You can also submit anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).