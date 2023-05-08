FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man who was wanted in a Tuesday killing has been found and arrested.

Fayetteville police said Monday that 37-year-old Jermaine Tyrone Cartrette was taken into custody without incident. Police had considered him armed and dangerous.

Police said a concerned citizen called in Cartrette’s location.

Cartrette is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Terence Malcolm Malik Hogue who was found shot to death in a car in the 1200 block of Kienast Drive, police said.

This remains an ongoing investigation and additional information will be released as it becomes available, police said.