Tonight at 5: Fayetteville Market House fire suspect speaks out

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – One of the men charged with setting fire to the Fayetteville Market House is speaking out for the first time since his arrest.

Charles Pittman spoke from behind bars where he said he is remorseful for his actions on May 30.

Pittman and Andrew Salvarani Garcia-Smith have both been indicted in connection with a fire that damaged the Market House during a protest in the wake of George Floyd’s killing.

(USDOJ)

Federal authorities said several people broke into the Market House on May 30 and set fire to it. A news crew caught Pittman on camera showing a red gasoline container to the crowd below before he poured its contents on the floor of the second story.

Pittman then ran out of the Market House as the floor caught fire with other people, including an employee, still inside. The Market House “sustained charring and mass wood loss to the second story floor,” the news release said.

Pittman broadcasted on Facebook Live earlier in the day while he drove around the traffic circle outside the Market House. He claimed to be scoping out the scene and was discussing whether it “should come down,” federal authorities said.

Pittman and Garcia-Smith are each charged with maliciously damaging property owned or possessed by an institution receiving federal financial assistance.