SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Spring Lake Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect who stole a woodchipper from the front of a store.

According to police, at approximately 5 a.m. on Aug. 24, Tractor Supply in Spring Lake reported that a Woodchipper Country Pro parked on display in front of the store was stolen

(Courtesy of Spring Lake Police Department)

Anyone with information that could help identify the suspected thief is asked to contact the Spring Lake Police Department at (910) 436-0350 or Fayetteville/Cumberland County Crime Stoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

Anonymous tips can also be left electronically by filling out the sheet at fay-nccrimestoppers.org or via the free “P3 Tips” app available on Apple and Android devices.