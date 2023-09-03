SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Spring Lake Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect who stole a woodchipper from the front of a store.

According to police, at approximately 5 a.m. on Aug. 24, Tractor Supply in Spring Lake reported that a Woodchipper Country Pro parked on display in front of the store was stolen

(Courtesy of Spring Lake Police Department)

Get crime updates in your inbox – Sign up for CBS 17’s Crime Tracker newsletter

Anyone with information that could help identify the suspected thief is asked to contact the Spring Lake Police Department at (910) 436-0350 or Fayetteville/Cumberland County Crime Stoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

Anonymous tips can also be left electronically by filling out the sheet at fay-nccrimestoppers.org or via the free “P3 Tips” app available on Apple and Android devices.