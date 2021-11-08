Tractor-trailer overturns, crushing driver’s legs in Cumberland County crash

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) – A truck driver was seriously injured when he was partially ejected and his legs were crushed in a crash Monday morning, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Officials said the tractor-trailer hauling soybeans was traveling along N.C. Highway 24 near Maxwell Road around 1 a.m.

The crash happened when the driver ran off the road to the left, hit a concrete traffic median, and overcorrected, causing the tractor-trailer to overturn, officials said.

As the truck overturned, the driver’s legs fell out of the door and were crushed by the truck, authorities said.

The driver was extricated by firefighters and transported to the hospital.

N.C. Highway 24 was closed between Clinton Road and Maxwell Road until around 5 a.m.