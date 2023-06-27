FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville police officer was hit by a tractor trailer Tuesday morning while he was directing traffic away from a sinkhole.

At 2:48 a.m., US-401 North near Graham Road in Cumberland County was deemed “impassable” due to a sinkhole. Fayetteville police said Raeford Road at 71st School Road are shut down until further notice.

A CBS 17 photographer saw the tow truck in the sinkhole and saw the officer trying to get out. The photographer said he helped pull the injured officer out of the sinkhole before EMS arrived.

Video shot by CBS 17’s Joseph Holloway shows crews removing the truck from the sinkhole.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and seek an alternate route.