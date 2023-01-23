FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — All southbound lanes of I-95 are closed near Eastover for a wreck involving a tractor-trailer carrying hogs, the N.C. Department of Transportation said Monday.

The closure, which is expected to last several hours, is due to a crash around 1:45 p.m. near the I-295 and US 13 interchange.

NCDOT officials are estimating that this section of highway will reopen by 7 p.m.

Motorists must use Exit 61 to Wade-Stedman Road and turn right to Wade-Stedman Road. A detour in place advises drivers to continue on Wade-Stedman Road then turn left on US 301 S. After continuing on US 301 S, turn left on Murphy Road. Continue on Murphy Road and turn right to return to I-95 S.