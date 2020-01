FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Traffic at the 14 access points at Fort Bragg was backed up Monday morning as 100-percent ID checks are being done for anyone 16 and older.

Fort Bragg officials say this is something they do from time to time, so it’s not directly related to the deployments, but they say security is increasing on post as everything unfolds in the Middle East.

Kayla Strayer will be live from Fort Bragg at 5 p.m. on CBS 17 News.