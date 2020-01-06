Traffic backs up at Fort Bragg as security tightens amid soldier deployments

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Traffic at the 14 access points at Fort Bragg was backed up Monday morning as 100-percent ID checks are being done for anyone 16 and older.

Fort Bragg officials say this is something they do from time to time, so it’s not directly related to the deployments, but they say security is increasing on post as everything unfolds in the Middle East.

Army veteran Brandon Wilson works as a contractor on post.

“By the time we started heading that way the traffic was backed up all the way to Skibo road,” Wilson said. “Altogether it took us an hour and 15 minutes to get on post.”

He says some drivers were complaining about the extra wait, but most were understanding.

“In my opinion I understand, I’d rather be safe and our military needs to be safe and protected as well.”

Fort Bragg Public Affairs Officer Adam Luther says to make sure to have your identification ready to go before entering the gates.

“When the president dials 911, the phone rings at Fort Bragg, and that’s why we stay prepared, that’s why we have our Global Response Force in case that call does come,” Luther said. “We’re ready, trained and prepared.”

USO volunteers are also dealing with the extra traffic as they continue handing out snacks and offering deploying soldiers a place to hang out as they wait to head overseas.

“It’s just a wonderful feeling knowing that we can do something for them to keep their morale strong for what’s getting ready to go on in our world today,” USO volunteer Gi Gi Warren said.

Warren is a retired Army veteran who served during Desert Storm.

Her son Hayden is currently serving with the 82nd Airborne Division. She says all of the soldiers serving are like family to her.

“They’re all like children to all of us here.”

There’s mutual respect between active-duty soldiers and retired veterans, who are now serving their country in a different way.

“They’re coming up to us and thanking us for being out here when we are turning around saying thank you for raising your right hand and defending the nation,” said Brian Knight, a retired soldier turned USO Sandhills Area Operations Director.

