Traffic backs up on I-95 after horse falls from trailer in Cumberland County

GODWIN, N.C. (WNCN) — A horse died when it fell out of a trailer along Interstate 95 in Cumberland County Tuesday night.

The incident happened in the southbound lanes of I-95 near mile marker 64 , which is near the N.C. 82 exit near Godwin, according Godwin-Falcon Fire Rescue Chief Keith Matthews.

Traffic was backed up about four miles along southbound I-95 after the incident, Matthews said.

The highway reopened around 9 p.m., but there were residual traffic delays.

No details were available about what triggered the incident.

