FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A traffic collision just after 4 a.m. Friday morning in Fayetteville has closed a road and downed power lines, the local police department said.

Bragg Boulevard inbound at Glenwood Drive is currently closed due to downed power lines laying across the roadway, a news release from the Fayetteville Police Department said.

The driver of the vehicle received minor injuries, but is expected to be okay.

Police are asking motorists to avoid this area at this time.