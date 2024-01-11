FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A traffic control officer with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office was struck by a vehicle Thursday morning while directing traffic in a school zone.

Around 7:05 a.m., deputies said a traffic control officer was working in a school zone in front of Luther Nick Geralds Elementary School at 2517 Ramsey Street in Fayetteville at the time of the collision.

Deputies say the driver of the vehicle that struck the traffic control officer remained on the scene.

The traffic control officer was transported by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment where he is in stable condition, deputies say.

No other details have been released at this time.