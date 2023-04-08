FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police said traffic lights at several intersections are not operating, and they are working to find out why.

At about 11:49 a.m., officers said they received reports of traffic lights not working in the area of Skibo and Morganton roads.

They responded to the area to conduct traffic control, according to the police department.

Police said traffic lights are not working in the areas of:

Skibo Road from Raeford Road to Morganton Road

Morganton Road to Glensford Drive

Glensford Drive to Cliffdale Road

The area includes several shopping centers and Anne Chestnutt Middle School.

Drivers were asked to find alternate routes and avoid the area because of the traffic conditions.

Police told CBS 17 they do not know what caused the power outage and are investigating.

They plan to release more information as it becomes available.

As of 1:26 p.m., Fayetteville’s Public Works Commission reported that more than 500 customers in the same area did not have power.

Their outage map listed the cause as ‘environmental factor.’

Outage map of the area (Fayetteville PWC)

This is a developing story. Check back for details.