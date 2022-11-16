Guns and cash that were seized by the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office from Tuesday’s traffic stop and residence search. (CCSO)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Tuesday traffic stop led to a firearm charge and multiple drug trafficking charges for a Fayetteville man.

Around 4 p.m., the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office stopped a blue Lincoln Aviator occupied by 33-year-old Joshua David Sheeley, according to the sheriff’s office.

Narcotics that were seized from the vehicle and home search Tuesday are shown. (Courtesy of Cumberland Co. Sheriff’s Office)

A search of the vehicle turned up more than 174 grams of cocaine, almost 43.5 grams of fentanyl, one .45 caliber semi-automatic handgun and more than $3,000 in cash.

This stop led sheriff’s detectives to execute a search warrant at Sheeley’s residence.

As a result of the residence search, deputies seized an additional six firearms and more than $20,000 in cash.

Sheeley was previously convicted of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill in 2008, making him a convicted felon, the sheriff’s office said.

Sheeley was arrested and charged with:

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon,

Trafficking in Cocaine by Possession,

Trafficking in Cocaine by Manufacture,

Trafficking in Cocaine by Transport,

Trafficking in Opioids by Possession,

Trafficking in Opioids by Manufacture, and

Trafficking in Opioids by Transport and Maintaining a Vehicle.

Sheeley was placed in the Cumberland County Detention Center under a $50,000 secured bond. His first appearance was scheduled for Wednesday.