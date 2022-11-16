FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Tuesday traffic stop led to a firearm charge and multiple drug trafficking charges for a Fayetteville man.
Around 4 p.m., the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office stopped a blue Lincoln Aviator occupied by 33-year-old Joshua David Sheeley, according to the sheriff’s office.
A search of the vehicle turned up more than 174 grams of cocaine, almost 43.5 grams of fentanyl, one .45 caliber semi-automatic handgun and more than $3,000 in cash.
This stop led sheriff’s detectives to execute a search warrant at Sheeley’s residence.
As a result of the residence search, deputies seized an additional six firearms and more than $20,000 in cash.
Sheeley was previously convicted of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill in 2008, making him a convicted felon, the sheriff’s office said.
Sheeley was arrested and charged with:
- Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon,
- Trafficking in Cocaine by Possession,
- Trafficking in Cocaine by Manufacture,
- Trafficking in Cocaine by Transport,
- Trafficking in Opioids by Possession,
- Trafficking in Opioids by Manufacture, and
- Trafficking in Opioids by Transport and Maintaining a Vehicle.
Sheeley was placed in the Cumberland County Detention Center under a $50,000 secured bond. His first appearance was scheduled for Wednesday.