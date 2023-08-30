FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A teenager is wanted by authorities after police say officers found guns and drugs inside his vehicle in Fayetteville.

According to the Fayetteville Police Department, officers were conducting speed enforcement in a school zone along Ireland Drive when they saw a vehicle going 51 mph in a 25 mph zone. Officers then tried to pull the driver over, but he fled and ultimately hit another motorist on Raeford Road, police said.

After officers located the vehicle at a nearby apartment complex, Fayetteville police said they obtained a search warrant and found two handguns, 337 grams of marijuana and 226 grams of psilocybin mushrooms inside the car.

Police identified the driver as 19-year-old Kelvin Le’Bruce Grate and a warrant has been issued for his arrest. He’s charged with felony fleeing to elude and felony maintaining a vehicle for the storage and sale of illegal substances. Grate is still at large, police said.

For those who have information on this investigation or the whereabouts of the individual and would like to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (910) 483-8477.