FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man who was speeding in his vehicle was arrested and charged by Fayetteville police after they found drugs and a firearm in his vehicle last Tuesday, police say.

Around 12:30 a.m. on August 22, a Fayetteville police officer conducted a traffic stop on a speeding motorist near the 1400 block of Ireland Drive. The driver, Torrian Dontez Knowles, 34, of Hope Mills, was driving the vehicle with a suspended license.

According to police, the officer saw drug paraphernalia in the front passenger seat area of the vehicle. Before a search of the vehicle could be done, Knowles ran. He was captured afterward.

Knowles was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a schedule II (controlled substance), simple possession of a schedule IV (controlled substance), resisting public officer, speeding, diving while license revoked and expired registration.

Knowles was under a $75,000.00 secure bond. He has posted bond and has been released from the Cumberland County Detention Center.