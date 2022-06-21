FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities say a Fayetteville man busted with more than 30 grams of methamphetamine in a stolen car faces drug trafficking charges.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that J’Qwan Devon Robinson, 29, is charged with trafficking meth by possession, trafficking meth by manufacture and maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance and received a $100,000 secure bond.

Deputies arrested Robinson on June 16 after responding to a call for a stolen car that he was occupying, charging him with larceny of a motor vehicle and possession of stolen goods.

He was held at the Cumberland County Detention Center on a $10,000 secure bond.

Deputies say two clear, knotted bags containing more than 37 grams of a clear, crystal substance — later confirmed to be methamphetamine — and two digital scales were found in the car.

That led authorities to file the drug charges the following day.