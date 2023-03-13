FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A lot of people work and live near train tracks in downtown Fayetteville. Many of them might not even realize that most of the cargo trains are loaded with hazardous materials.

“A lot of the signage on the train you really can’t see because oftentimes it’s going past,” said Gary Crumpler, Cumberland County Emergency Management Coordinator.

According to the CSX Hazardous Materials Density Report, a total of 227 products accounting for 25,924 cartloads were transported on the Cumberland County railway in 2022.

The top hazardous materials were FAK-Hazardous Materials, phosphoric acid liquid, sulfur molten, alcohols N.O.S., and environmentally hazardous substances.

“We do have a lot of industry chemicals coming up and down the rail as well as fuel,” Crumpler said.

The railroad industry has been under scrutiny since the February 3 train derailment in Ohio, which led to evacuations and concerns over the potential for long-term health impacts.

According to the Federal Railroad Administration, there were 11 train accidents in North Carolina in 2022. Nearly half were caused by tracks.

“Making sure that the train tracks are level. Making sure that the crossings are operating like this are supposed to, is key,” Crumpler said.

On Tuesday, CSX will temporarily close the South Broad Street railroad crossing for maintenance. Crumpler said while the frequency of rail accidents in Cumberland County is low, there is a state hazards materials team on standby just in case.

“They are prepared. They have the specialized equipment to really handle those. They have the air monitoring equipment to make sure we have that proper buffer to make sure citizens aren’t too close to the spill. I think our data speaks for itself it’s a relatively low possibility. But you can never rule anything like that out,” Crumpler said.