FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Mayor of Fayetteville Mitch Colvin said there is a need for new trash trucks in the city.

The Fayetteville City Council is looking at a proposal to raise trash fees to cover the cost along with other unexpected expenses, including rising fuel prices.

“We’re a growing community. Staff is recommending it. I personally don’t support it. Haven’t seen the need to do it, particularly coming out of a year of a pandemic,” Colvin said.

The hike would gradually increase to 25 percent over five years.

Residents currently pay around $225 a year for trash collection. This means by 2027 taxpayers could be paying nearly $282. The mayor says the city has reserves that could be used.

“We’ll look and see if we can purchase some of the equipment in another way,” Colvin said.

The city council has not voted on the plan. There will be more discussions before a final vote.