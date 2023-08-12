FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A travel softball coach in Cumberland County has been arrested and charged with sexual battery, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said Bobby Lemoris Mcelvine, 61, of Fayetteville, was arrested Friday.

They said he is also known as Coach Mac or Coach Bobby Mac.

Mcelvine was taken to the Cumberland County Detention Center where he received a $10,000 secured bond, the sheriff’s office said.

He’s scheduled to appear in court Sept. 5 at 9 a.m.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Detective K. Norris at (910) 677-5480 or Crime Stoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers’ information may also be submitted electronically by completing the anonymous online tip sheet or downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app